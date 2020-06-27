01:17
43 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 43 more medical workers were diagnosed with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, 19 medical workers were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bishkek, in Chui region — 7, in Osh city — 7, in Osh region — 3, in Naryn region — 2, in Batken region — 1 and in Issyk-Kul region — 4.

At least 11 medical workers were discharged from hospitals after recovery for 24 hours.

At least 712 doctors became infected with coronavirus in the republic over the entire period, 414 of them have recovered.
