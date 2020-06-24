19:08
Nine workers of mining and metallurgical industry contract coronavirus

Nine workers of the mining and metallurgical industry became infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Trade Union, Eldar Tadzhibaev, told.

According to him, three of them have recovered. Eldar Tadzhibaev noted that all cases were detected at the enterprises of the industry during a medical examination of employees who were under observation.

Almost all mining companies place workers in observational sanitary-quarantine points before going up to the next shift for additional medical examination for a period from 5 to 15 days. These measures are taken in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection directly at production facilities.     
