Nine people were injured in a traffic accident on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway in Kochkor district of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The traffic accident occurred on June 23 at Kuvaky Pass. Honda Stepwgn car lost control and pulled off the road.

«As a result, five adults and four children were injured. They all were handed over to ambulance doctors,» the ministry said.