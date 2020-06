Coronavirus was confirmed in 25 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Mademin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, 8 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Bishkek, in Chui region — 5, in Osh city — 5, in Osh region — 4, in Naryn region — 2 and in Talas region — 1.

The number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 629 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 389 of them have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.