At least 28 people have recovered from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Mademin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, seven people recovered in Bishkek, five — in Chui region, one — in Osh city, two — in Osh region, two — in Naryn region, three — in Batken region, six — in Issyk-Kul region and two — in Talas region.

The number of people recovered from COVID-19 reached 2,082 in the country.