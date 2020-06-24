Examination of citizens to be stepped up at quarantine posts around Osh

Examination of entering citizens will be stepped up at the sanitary-quarantine posts around Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of Osh reported.

Posts’ staff were recommended to improve awareness-rising work among citizens entering the southern capital, and take strict administrative measures against the people who do not comply with the mask requirement.

«The Osh City Hall urges people entering the city from the regions to show civic responsibility and interest in strict compliance with the sanitary and epidemiological rules to counteract the spread of coronavirus infection,» the City Hall said.