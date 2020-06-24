11:30
COVID-19 situation gets worse. Personnel of medical universities called for help

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova held a meeting on additional measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, officials admitted that there is a shortage of medical workers in the current conditions; the need to involve additional human resources is increasing.

The Ministry of Education and Science was entrusted, together with the rectors of higher education institutions to submit to the Ministry of Health lists of specialists from among teachers and resident doctors for work in mobile teams, call centers and healthcare organizations.

Kyrgyzstanis are massively complaining about the symptoms of coronavirus and the inability to get advice or help from medical professionals.

At least 3,519 cases of coronavirus were registered in the republic.
