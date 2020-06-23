15:43
Bishkek city could be closed in case coronavirus incidence not decline

If there is no decline in coronavirus incidence in Bishkek by mid-July, then the city will be closed. The Chief of Staff the City Hall of Bishkek, Balbak Tulobaev, told 24.kg news agency.

He stressed that this was his personal opinion. «The incidence is growing. People do not comply with sanitary requirements. We must break this chain,» Balbak Tulobaev said.

This is not the first such statement by the chief of staff. Earlier, he threatened to close the capital, if the situation worsens. But the Prime Minister, Kubatbek Boronov, said that there were no plans to introduce restrictions so far.

At least 3,519 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered throughout the country over the entire period, and 1,242 of them — in Bishkek.
