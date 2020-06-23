Bishkek, Osh hospitals increase number of places for coronavirus patients

«A sharp increase in the number of citizens turning to medical facilities in Bishkek and Chui region requires upgrading of all security measures,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Baatyrbekov, said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

He called on citizens to observe social isolation regime and not to leave their homes without urgent need.

«The public expresses certain criticism regarding busy call center lines, waiting for the arrival of mobile teams, and ambulances. In this part, medical services, medical institutions take all possible measures to provide services. Measures are being taken to improve the potential of the line 118, to increase the number of places in medical institutions. I want to stress that state and local authorities need to carry out quality work to implement the decisions of the Security Council,» the official said.

Local authorities are personally responsible for epidemiological situation at the local level. Almazbek Baatyrbekov

During the meeting, the Minister of Emergency Situations Zamirbek Askarov told about the ongoing work on creation of new observation places and preparation of facilities for treating citizens with COVID-19 in Bishkek and Osh.

The Republican Emergency Response Center noted the importance of compliance with sanitary rules and urged citizens not to visit public and crowded places, if possible.

In addition, citizens are advised to draw up their routes of visiting places and meetings with indication of time, which will further help in conducting epidemiological investigations.

At least 3,519 cases of COVID-19 were registered throughout the country over the entire period, 2,054 people have recovered.