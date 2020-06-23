Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn resigns

Dzhumadilde uulu Muradil resigned as a member of the Board, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC. Press service of the company confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Dzhumadilde uulu Muradil filed a letter of resignation on his own free will. Recall, he was elected the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC for Economy, Finance and Investment based on a recommendation from the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic dated October 18, 2018.

Candidate for the vacant seat is unknown yet.