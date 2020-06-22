16:53
Minister of Health names reasons for infection of medical workers with COVID-19

The first cause of coronavirus infection among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan is the hospitals’ mismatch with current requirements. The Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov announced at a press conference.

He noted that medical workers are at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus infection and are in contact with patients.

The first reason for the growth in cases — our hospitals do not meet modern requirements. There is no infrastructure, showers, infectious departments are abandoned.

Sabirzhan Abdikarimov

In addition, many doctors do not comply with hygiene rules. «They sometimes get together, eat together. Some become infected outside work and then infect colleagues. We developed eight algorithms, wrote step-by-step actions, and taught how to use personal protective equipment. Unfortunately, there are violations and there are cases of the infection, especially among technical personnel. We carry out an investigation on each case. Compensations are paid on its basis only,» he added.

According to Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, there is enough personal protective equipment for doctors. «There are problems with FF3 respirators, FF2 are used. Currently, calculations are underway for acquisition of an annual stock of personal protective equipment,» he said.

To date, more than 12,000 health workers working in four groups are involved in the fight against coronavirus throughout the country.

«The first group treats patients with coronavirus, the second works in mobile teams, the third — at sanitary-quarantine posts at the border, and the fourth — in laboratories. There are those who work in observation units,» he said.

The number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 582. At least 387 of them have recovered.
