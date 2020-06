At least 1,821 beds have been prepared for infected patients. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, told at a briefing.

According to him, there are also 194 intensive care wards.

«We are currently analyzing where and in which hospitals extra beds can be deployed,» he said.

At least 3,356 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the entire period, 2,021 patients have recovered.