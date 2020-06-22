Number of infected with coronavirus close to 9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 463,913 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 8,928,652 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,279,875), Brazil (1,083,341), Russia (583,879), India (410,461), the UK (305,803), Peru (251,338) and Spain (246,272).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 4,400,000. The figure grew by 277,195 people for three days.

At least 467,671 people died from the virus (growth by 14,381 people since Friday morning), including 119,969 people — in the USA, 50,591— in Brazil, 42,717— in the UK, 34,634 — in Italy, and 29,643— in France.

At least 3,356 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 17,225 cases — in Kazakhstan, 6,315 — in Uzbekistan, 5,457 — in Tajikistan.