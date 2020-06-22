12:19
USD 74.91
EUR 84.02
RUB 1.08
English

Number of beds for COVID-19 patients increased at Gansi observation unit

There are ready-made buildings on the territory of the former Gansi airbase, where a sufficient number of citizens with COVID-19 could be accommodated. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Baatyrbekov, stated.

He examined Semetei observation unit located near Manas International Airport. At the same time, the official noted that due to the increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus, the number of places in all medical institutions of the country is increased. In addition, additional buildings are ready at the former Gansi airbase, where, according to officials, there are all conditions for the stay and treatment of those infected with coronavirus.

There are seven finished buildings with a capacity of 120 people each in the territory under quarantine.

«The wards are designed for two patients. There are five more buildings with the same capacity. We are now thinking how to use them. In addition, there are other buildings with the necessary conditions in each room, but they need repair. In addition, following instruction of the Prime Minister, a search for a place for a tent camp is conducted in case of a massive infection. I want to stress that there is no need for tent camps now. But we must be prepared for development of any situation. Citizens should be treated in appropriate conditions,» Almazbek Baatyrbekov said.

The First Vice Prime Minister recalled the importance of observing safety measures by employees serving the quarantine zone and instructed to provide them with a sufficient amount of antiseptics, disinfectants and personal protective equipment.
link: https://24.kg/english/156907/
views: 61
Print
Related
Work of bicycle rental points, trampolines suspended in Bishkek
Location of sanitary control posts at entrances to Bishkek changed
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
Issyk-Kul region entry rules repeatedly changed
Three residents of Dzheti-Oguz fined for violation of home quarantine
New rules for vacationers on Issyk-Kul voiced in Kyrgyzstan
Sports centers and fitness clubs to open in Bishkek on May 25
Celebration of Children's Day, Orozo Ait banned in Jalal-Abad region
Quarantine posts around Bishkek to continue working as before
Owners of enterprises fined almost half a million soms in Bishkek
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
22 June, Monday
12:09
Two employees of Parliament’s Office of Kyrgyzstan test positive for COVID-19 Two employees of Parliament’s Office of Kyrgyzstan test...
11:53
Number of beds for COVID-19 patients increased at Gansi observation unit
11:38
Three more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:26
Head of Bishkek TEC contracts coronavirus
11:15
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains terrorist trained in Syria