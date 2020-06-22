Number of beds for COVID-19 patients increased at Gansi observation unit

There are ready-made buildings on the territory of the former Gansi airbase, where a sufficient number of citizens with COVID-19 could be accommodated. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Baatyrbekov, stated.

He examined Semetei observation unit located near Manas International Airport. At the same time, the official noted that due to the increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus, the number of places in all medical institutions of the country is increased. In addition, additional buildings are ready at the former Gansi airbase, where, according to officials, there are all conditions for the stay and treatment of those infected with coronavirus.

There are seven finished buildings with a capacity of 120 people each in the territory under quarantine.

«The wards are designed for two patients. There are five more buildings with the same capacity. We are now thinking how to use them. In addition, there are other buildings with the necessary conditions in each room, but they need repair. In addition, following instruction of the Prime Minister, a search for a place for a tent camp is conducted in case of a massive infection. I want to stress that there is no need for tent camps now. But we must be prepared for development of any situation. Citizens should be treated in appropriate conditions,» Almazbek Baatyrbekov said.

The First Vice Prime Minister recalled the importance of observing safety measures by employees serving the quarantine zone and instructed to provide them with a sufficient amount of antiseptics, disinfectants and personal protective equipment.