Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov calls to prepare for the worst

It is necessary to ensure full preparedness of the country for a possible worsening of the epidemiological situation connected with coronavirus infection. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

He noted that there is a daily increase in the number of cases of coronavirus, the situation is especially acute in Bishkek, Osh cities and Chui region.

«I want to stress once again that the heads of regions bear personal responsibility for the epidemiological situation in the territories entrusted. Work on control of the situation is not fully carried out in the regions. All instructions specified in the decision of the Security Council must be carried out efficiently, in full and on time. Each state body and each region should implement a set of preparatory measures for the autumn-winter period, this concerns both the readiness of medical institutions for increase in the number of patients and the work of various areas of economic activity,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The head of Government stressed the need to strengthen the capacity of 118 service.

«There are complaints from the public that it is difficult to reach this service by phone. If a person turned to the call center, they should be given appropriate support as soon as possible, they should not wait until the morning. The call center should work around the clock and throughout the country. It is necessary to improve the service potential by increasing the number of employees. It is necessary to ensure timely assistance to applying citizens,» he said.

According to Kubatbek Boronov, state laboratories should also switch to round-the-clock mode of operation for getting the results of tests in a short time.

The importance of working out issues on conducting COVID-19 analyzes by private laboratories was noted.
