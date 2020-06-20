14 tax officers of Leninsky district of Bishkek test positive for COVID -19

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reports that coronavirus was confirmed in 14 employees of the service department for Leninsky district of Bishkek.

Tests of other seven employees showed a dubious result, and repeated tests were taken. At the same time, five employees with confirmed coronavirus got infected during remote work, and one — during an annual leave

The state service notes that the tax authorities are operating as usual. The necessary sanitary and hygienic measures for prevention of coronavirus have been stepped up.