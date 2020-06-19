18:52
National Bank to provide commercial banks with 1 billion soms for soft loans

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan plans to hold a credit auction for commercial banks under the government program «Financing of business entities.» Website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

To mitigate the negative economic effects of the spread of COVID-19 and support the real sector of the economy, the National Bank will hold a credit auction on June 25, 2020. The total supply of credit resources will amount to 1 billion soms.

«The parameters and conditions of the credit auction will be determined at the end of the meeting of the National Bank’s Monetary Regulation Committee scheduled for June 22, 2020,» the statement says.
