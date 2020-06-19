17:23
Employee of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus infection was confirmed in a National Bank employee. Press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Employee of the National Bank tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18, 2020. He is currently in hospital with mild form of the disease.

«Contact persons from among employees of the National Bank were placed in home quarantine. Specialists of the sanitary-epidemiological station took analyzes from them in the prescribed manner. The building where the infected employee worked was disinfected by a specialized company,» the National Bank said.

Requirements on compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards at the National Bank adopted to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection were stepped up.

To date, there are no other cases of the infection among bank employees. The National Bank continues to operate as usual.

This is the second case of COVID-19 infection among employees of the National Bank.

In total, 2,789 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,961 patients have recovered.
