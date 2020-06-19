12:47
USD 74.87
EUR 84.21
RUB 1.08
English

More than 7,000 Kyrgyzstanis ask to return them from Russia

More than 7,000 Kyrgyzstanis in Russia have applied for return to Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reported.

Approximately 4,000 Kyrgyz students studying at educational institutions of Russia are also waiting for return to homeland.

«The Embassy asks everyone to be patient and to take the situation with suspension of international passenger air traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic with understanding. It is physically impossible to ensure immediate departure of such a number of citizens,» the diplomatic mission noted.

It is planned to operate two flights a week on the route Moscow — Osh and Moscow — Bishkek. Work is underway to organize flights from Russian regions. Flights from Yakutia and St. Petersburg will be organized in the coming days.

At least 9,978 citizens have been returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan from March 20 to June 18.
link: https://24.kg/english/156676/
views: 61
Print
Related
At least 182 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Kazan
Kyrgyzstani wanted for murder arrested in Moscow
437 more Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Bishkek from Moscow
355 Kyrgyzstanis with children arrive in Osh city from Moscow
At least 460 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow
Kyrgyzstani accused of murder of billionaire’s son set at large
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia denies involvement in sale of airline tickets
Kyrgyzstani suspected of major fraud found in Moscow
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia tells about return of compatriots to homeland
At least 177 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk
Popular
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total
Founder of Ala-TV company Arthur Khaldarov detained in Bishkek Founder of Ala-TV company Arthur Khaldarov detained in Bishkek
Coronavirus confirmed in 87 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,372 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 87 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,372 in total
19 June, Friday
12:27
More than 7,000 Kyrgyzstanis ask to return them from Russia More than 7,000 Kyrgyzstanis ask to return them from R...
12:00
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russia
11:39
Infected with COVID-19 head of press service of Parliament contacts two deputies
11:17
24 more medical workers test positive for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:07
Another person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan