More than 7,000 Kyrgyzstanis ask to return them from Russia

More than 7,000 Kyrgyzstanis in Russia have applied for return to Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reported.

Approximately 4,000 Kyrgyz students studying at educational institutions of Russia are also waiting for return to homeland.

«The Embassy asks everyone to be patient and to take the situation with suspension of international passenger air traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic with understanding. It is physically impossible to ensure immediate departure of such a number of citizens,» the diplomatic mission noted.

It is planned to operate two flights a week on the route Moscow — Osh and Moscow — Bishkek. Work is underway to organize flights from Russian regions. Flights from Yakutia and St. Petersburg will be organized in the coming days.

At least 9,978 citizens have been returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan from March 20 to June 18.