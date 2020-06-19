12:47
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russia

The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan has published another schedule of flights from Bishkek and Osh until June 28. Seats on board are provided to citizens who have the right to enter the Russian Federation.

  • Bishkek — St. Petersburg flight on June 26 at 17.45.

Citizens residing in St. Petersburg, Leningrad, Pskov, Novgorod, Vologda, Kaliningrad Oblasts, and the Republic of Karelia can leave the republic on the flight.

  • Osh — Moscow flight on June 27 at 12.30.

For citizens who live in Moscow city, Moscow, Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Yaroslavl, Bryansk, Oryol, Lipetsk, Tambov, Voronezh, Kursk, Pskov, Novgorod, Vologda, Kostroma, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza, Ulyanovsk, Kaliningrad Oblasts, the Republic of Mordovia.

  • Bishkek — Moscow flight on June 28 at 16.05.

Citizens who live in Moscow city, Moscow, Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Yaroslavl, Bryansk, Oryol, Lipetsk, Tambov, Voronezh, Kursk, Pskov, Novgorod, Vologda, Kostroma, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza, Ulyanovsk, Kaliningrad Oblasts, the Republic of Mordovia can leave the republic on the flight.

For questions about flight status and possibility of departure, call the Consular Department of the Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic by phone: 0312612615, 0312612617; the Consulate General in Osh city by phone: 0558909005, 322288221.
