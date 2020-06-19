24 more medical workers test positive for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 24 medical workers tested positive for coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told today at a briefing.

According to him, seven new cases were registered in Bishkek, three — in Osh city, eight — in Chui region, one in Osh region, three — in Naryn region, one — in Talas region and one — in Jalal-Abad region.

Eight healthcare workers were discharged from hospitals for a day after recovery.

The number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 533. At least 381 of them have recovered.