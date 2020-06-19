11:15
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supports 7 percent electoral threshold

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supported lowering of the electoral threshold to 7 percent in the third reading.

Deputies did have questions during discussion.

Recall, the established threshold of 9 percent and the amount of electoral deposit in the elections to the Parliament caused a lot of disputes. Experts called these points failing and playing into the hands of oligarchs.

In February, speaking in Parliament, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov repeatedly touched on the subject of the electoral threshold and said that, as discussions had shown, parties were not ready to overcome 9 percent threshold.
