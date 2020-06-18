16:59
USD 74.73
EUR 84.14
RUB 1.08
English

175 organizations urge deputies not to support scandalous amendment on NGOs

Representatives of 175 NGOs appealed to parliament members of Kyrgyzstan with a request not to support the scandalous amendment requiring from non-profit organizations to report on sources of their funding.

According to human rights defenders, the bill, which is being stubbornly pushed forward by the initiators, contradicts the president’s initiatives in the direction of development of civil society institutions in Kyrgyzstan, which is reflected in the National Sustainable Development Strategy of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2018-2040.

«The true goal of the deputies-initiators is to discredit and demonize organizations that oppose unfair laws and state practices, challenge corruption, demand justice, equality, dignified treatment and freedom. All the accusations against NGOs from the side of the initiators of the bill are not only unreasonable and far-fetched, but are also a deliberate misrepresentation, given that over the years of independence of Kyrgyzstan there has not been a single fact of using NGOs to the detriment of Kyrgyzstan. We are firmly convinced that organizations that pose a threat to national security should be detected on the facts of violation of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and the relevant legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, and not by establishing bureaucratic barriers and total checks of law-abiding NGOs,» the appeal says.

We, the leaders and activists of public organizations in Kyrgyzstan, strongly protest the campaign launched by the initiators to discredit the activities of the non-governmental sector and bring unfounded accusations.

Leaders of Kyrgyz NGOs

Civil activists note that the bill is riddled with the idea that «foreign aid for NGOs is a destabilizing force that threatens Kyrgyzstan.» However, the largest part of foreign aid to Kyrgyzstan is provided through state bodies. It is specified that since independence, Kyrgyzstan has accepted foreign aid for more than $ 9 billion, 70 percent of which are loans, the external debt ratio is 60 percent of the country’s GDP.

As of today, the state debt is more than $ 4 billion.

Human rights defenders claim that the activities of NGOs are in strict accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic and are dictated by the interests of protecting human rights and building a democratic state, the goals established by the Constitution.

The persistent promotion of the discriminatory law on additional artificial reporting, which arouses rejection of both NGOs themselves and the justified criticism of international experts for significant deviations from recognized standards in the field of citizens’ rights to association, will undoubtedly have an extremely negative impact on the country’s democratic development.

«We believe that this bill poses a threat to the security of our country, as it contradicts the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan,» representatives of the civil sector stress in their address.

Recall, on March 4, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted amendments to the law on NGOs, obliging non-profit organizations to report on sources of funding, in the first reading. Human rights activists called it discriminatory and asked the initiators to withdraw the bill.
link: https://24.kg/english/156557/
views: 114
Print
Related
Lawyer: It is unlawful to demand financial reporting from NGOs
EU Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan explains importance of role of NGOs, human rights
NGO representatives hold rally at the White House in Bishkek
NGO bill harms image of Kyrgyzstan as democratic country
UN concerned by attempts of deputies to amend NGOs law
Representatives of business associations oppose bill on NGOs
Ombudsman urges MPs to withdraw draft bill on NGOs reporting
Cholpon Dzhakupova about threats caused by attempts to take control of NGOs
Unknown women try to disrupt human rights defenders’ forum in Bishkek
Parliament deputy proposes to oblige NGOs to report on funding sources
Popular
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in 87 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,372 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 87 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,372 in total
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek is turning into center of coronavirus infection Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek is turning into center of coronavirus infection
18 June, Thursday
15:57
Kamaz truck crashes into ambulance in Bishkek, doctors injured Kamaz truck crashes into ambulance in Bishkek, doctors...
15:48
Experts study fact of torture by policemen in Kyrgyzstan
15:39
Nursultan Nazarbayev tests positive for coronavirus
15:30
175 organizations urge deputies not to support scandalous amendment on NGOs
15:11
Man drowns in canal in Osh city