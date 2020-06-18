Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 168,859 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 8,331,135 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,163,290), Brazil (955,377), Russia (552,549), India (354,065), the UK (300,717), Spain (244,683) and Peru (240,908).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 4,000,000. The figure grew by 119,970 people for a day.

At least 448,504 people died from the virus (growth by 6,836 people since Tuesday morning), including 117,717 people — in the USA, 46,510 — in Brazil, 42,238— in the UK, 34,448 — in Italy, and 29,578— in France.

At least 2,657 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 15,542 cases — in Kazakhstan, 5,682 — in Uzbekistan, 5,221 — in Tajikistan.