At least 182 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Kazan

At least 182 Kyrgyzstanis returned to Bishkek from Kazan (Russia). The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Kazan — Bishkek charter flight of Avia Traffic Company airline, which returned students studying in Russia and Kyrgyzstanis to their homeland, was met yesterday at Manas International Airport.

The list of passengers was formed with the help of university students, who sent out flight information on social media and student groups. In total, 167 Kyrgyz students and 15 citizens, including those with children under two years old, arrived in Kyrgyzstan by this flight.

All the arrivals will be placed in observation unit to undergo appropriate medical procedures.

The Foreign Ministry noted that, given the large number of requests regarding the return of students, organization of such flights, aimed specifically for their evacuation, will continue. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks students staying abroad and their parents to be patient and to take with understanding the situation connected with suspension of international passenger air traffic due to coronavirus pandemic.