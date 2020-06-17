18:09
USD 74.68
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.07
English

Bishkek City Hall fines cafes and minibuses for more than 2 million soms

City Hall of Bishkek fined cafes and minibuses for more than 2 million soms. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Mobile groups of district administrations together with the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance and the Sanitary-Environmental Inspection visit each business entity, conduct explanatory conversations with businessmen and check public transport.

Employees of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance found 791 violators of sanitary standards. The total amount of fines reached 1,289.5 million soms.

«Just tonight, the sanitary-environmental inspection visited 34 cafes and restaurants, revealed six violations, on which protocols were drawn up for 27,000 soms,» the City Hall said.

At least 98 protocols were drawn up in relation to drivers of minibuses, fines amounted to 98,000 soms. «Nine more protocols were drawn up in relation to the heads of private transportation companies, the amount of fines is 117,000 soms,» the City Hall said.
link: https://24.kg/english/156415/
views: 108
Print
Related
Entrepreneurs fined almost 2 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
Four Bishkek cafes fined for non-compliance with Health Ministry requirements
Eight car drivers fined for violation of order in Bishkek
About 1 mln soms in fines written out for non-compliance with sanitary standards
At least 64 enterprises fined for violation of sanitary standards in Osh city
13 owners of shops, gas filling stations fined in Issyk-Kul region
Enterprises fined 170,000 soms for violation of sanitary standards
123 vehicles placed on impoundment lots due to non-payment of fines
Vehicles impounded in Bishkek for non-payment of traffic fines
Acceptance of payments for traffic violations suspended
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
17 June, Wednesday
17:11
Citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Pakistan Citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Pakistan
17:01
Bishkek City Hall fines cafes and minibuses for more than 2 million soms
16:17
Tax Service Department at Bishkek FEZ quarantined
15:43
Four ambulance drivers contract coronavirus in Bishkek
15:26
China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway - strategic project