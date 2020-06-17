Bishkek City Hall fines cafes and minibuses for more than 2 million soms

City Hall of Bishkek fined cafes and minibuses for more than 2 million soms. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Mobile groups of district administrations together with the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance and the Sanitary-Environmental Inspection visit each business entity, conduct explanatory conversations with businessmen and check public transport.

Employees of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance found 791 violators of sanitary standards. The total amount of fines reached 1,289.5 million soms.

«Just tonight, the sanitary-environmental inspection visited 34 cafes and restaurants, revealed six violations, on which protocols were drawn up for 27,000 soms,» the City Hall said.

At least 98 protocols were drawn up in relation to drivers of minibuses, fines amounted to 98,000 soms. «Nine more protocols were drawn up in relation to the heads of private transportation companies, the amount of fines is 117,000 soms,» the City Hall said.