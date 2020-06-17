Chynar and Kiyal mini markets to be closed for disinfection in Bishkek

Chynar and Kiyal mini markets will be closed for disinfection in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the city Tatyana Kuznetsova told at a briefing.

According to her, this is a necessary measure. After carrying out all necessary sanitary measures, the markets will start working.

The official warns that in case of detection of a source of infection at enterprises, as well as for ignoring sanitary and epidemiological requirements and standards, penalties with a temporary restriction of activity will be applied.

«At least 7,897 business entities have been inspected from May 14 to June 16; about 930 protocols on violations were compiled for 1,996 million soms,» Tatyana Kuznetsova said.

She added that the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the capital reached 819 people, or 33 percent of all cases in the country. At least 85 of them were imported and 734 — domestic ones.

At least 664 people out of 819 infected live at city addresses, and 155 — nonresidents.

About 410 people have recovered and have been discharged, while 676 contact persons are still under medical supervision, six have died.