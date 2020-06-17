13:35
USD 74.68
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.07
English

Chynar and Kiyal mini markets to be closed for disinfection in Bishkek

Chynar and Kiyal mini markets will be closed for disinfection in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the city Tatyana Kuznetsova told at a briefing.

According to her, this is a necessary measure. After carrying out all necessary sanitary measures, the markets will start working.

The official warns that in case of detection of a source of infection at enterprises, as well as for ignoring sanitary and epidemiological requirements and standards, penalties with a temporary restriction of activity will be applied.

«At least 7,897 business entities have been inspected from May 14 to June 16; about 930 protocols on violations were compiled for 1,996 million soms,» Tatyana Kuznetsova said.

She added that the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the capital reached 819 people, or 33 percent of all cases in the country. At least 85 of them were imported and 734 — domestic ones.

At least 664 people out of 819 infected live at city addresses, and 155 — nonresidents.

About 410 people have recovered and have been discharged, while 676 contact persons are still under medical supervision, six have died.
link: https://24.kg/english/156360/
views: 93
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.1 million people globally
21 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Another person dies of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
90 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,562 in total
At least 54 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to be observed in home isolation in Kyrgyzstan
At least 259.1 mln soms in compensations paid to medical workers for 2 months
Coronavirus confirmed in servicemen of Ground Forces in Osh city
Number of coronavirus cases may reach 4,900 by end of June in Kyrgyzstan
Treatment of coronavirus patients in Kyrgyzstan costs 3,000-132,000 soms
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
17 June, Wednesday
13:33
Kyrgyzstani wanted for murder arrested in Moscow Kyrgyzstani wanted for murder arrested in Moscow
12:58
Five kindergartens resume work in Leninsky district of Bishkek
12:36
Chynar and Kiyal mini markets to be closed for disinfection in Bishkek
12:12
Rally against domestic violence held in Bishkek
11:55
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.1 million people globally