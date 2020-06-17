12:04
USD 74.68
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.07
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 146,774 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 8,162,276 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,137,716), Brazil (923,189), Russia (544,725), India (343,091), the UK (299,600), Spain (244,328) and Italy (237,500).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 3,900,000. The figure grew by 101,920 people for a day.

At least 441,668 people died from the virus (growth by 5,262 people since Tuesday morning), including 116,962 people — in the USA, 45,241 — in Brazil, 42,054— in the UK, 34,405 — in Italy, and 29,550— in France.

At least 2,562 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 15,192 cases — in Kazakhstan, 5,493 — in Uzbekistan, 5,160 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/156342/
views: 30
Print
Related
21 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Another person dies of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
90 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,562 in total
At least 54 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to be observed in home isolation in Kyrgyzstan
At least 259.1 mln soms in compensations paid to medical workers for 2 months
Coronavirus confirmed in servicemen of Ground Forces in Osh city
Number of coronavirus cases may reach 4,900 by end of June in Kyrgyzstan
Treatment of coronavirus patients in Kyrgyzstan costs 3,000-132,000 soms
Several Optima Bank employees test positive for coronavirus
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
17 June, Wednesday
11:55
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.1 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.1 million...
11:29
21 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:23
ADB provides assistance to Kyrgyzstan to strengthen health sector
11:12
Another person dies of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:05
Man suspected of rape of 14-year-old girl detained in Bishkek