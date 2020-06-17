Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 146,774 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 8,162,276 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,137,716), Brazil (923,189), Russia (544,725), India (343,091), the UK (299,600), Spain (244,328) and Italy (237,500).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 3,900,000. The figure grew by 101,920 people for a day.

At least 441,668 people died from the virus (growth by 5,262 people since Tuesday morning), including 116,962 people — in the USA, 45,241 — in Brazil, 42,054— in the UK, 34,405 — in Italy, and 29,550— in France.

At least 2,562 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 15,192 cases — in Kazakhstan, 5,493 — in Uzbekistan, 5,160 — in Tajikistan.