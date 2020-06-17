At least 259.1 mln soms in compensations paid to medical workers for 2 months

Medical staff working in the foci of coronavirus infection were paid 259.1 million soms of compensation for April and May 2020 in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Chairwoman of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF), Klara Oskombaeva, told at a briefing.

According to her, 132,300 million soms were used from the budget of the CMIF. At least 13,040 healthcare workers received the payments.

«Additional payments to primary healthcare workers of Bishkek and Osh, doctors of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, the Osh Interregional Children’s Clinical Hospital and the Osh City Clinical Hospital were paid by the Ministry of Health,» Klara Oskombaeva told.