Coronavirus confirmed in servicemen of Ground Forces in Osh city

Coronavirus was confirmed in three servicemen of military unit 02626 of the Ground Forces of Kyrgyzstan in Osh city. The General Staff confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

All contact persons have been identified and isolated.

«The military unit was not quarantined. PCR tests of all the contacts showed a negative result. Infected soldiers were on duty at a roadblock. They have asymptomatic form,» the General Staff said.

At least 2,472 COVID-19 cases were registered for the entire period in the republic, 1,847 people have recovered.