Number of coronavirus cases may reach 4,900 by end of June in Kyrgyzstan

Number of cases of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan may reach 4,900 by the end of June. The candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, told journalists.

According to him, this is forecast according to the COVID-19 infection curve. He added that the Republican Emergency Response Center for the fight against coronavirus would probably be headed by Almazbek Baatyrbekov, a candidate for the post of the First Vice Prime Minister.

«Baatyrbekov agreed to work, he will not participate in the elections,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev resigned last night. He had worked as head of the Cabinet for two years.

The parliamentary majority coalition approved Kubatbek Boronov as the new Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.