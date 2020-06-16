13:14
USD 74.88
EUR 84.35
RUB 1.06
English

14 more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 14 more medical workers became infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, COVID-19 was registered in five medical workers in Bishkek, in 3 — in Osh city, 3 — in Naryn region, 1 — in Chui region, 1 — in Osh region and 1 — in Talas region.

At least 5 healthcare workers were discharged from hospitals for a day after recovery. In total, 474 medical workers were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the republic, and 359 of them were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
link: https://24.kg/english/156204/
views: 79
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8 million people globally
Number of COVID-19 cases with unknown source of infection on rise
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
34 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total
Seven doctors of Traumatology and Orthopedics Center test positive for COVID-19
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek is turning into center of coronavirus infection
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
Public transport remains main source of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 8 million people globally
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
16 June, Tuesday
13:03
Ex-deputy appointed new head of Education Department at Bishkek City Hall Ex-deputy appointed new head of Education Department a...
12:39
14 more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:18
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8 million people globally
12:07
Number of COVID-19 cases with unknown source of infection on rise
11:40
Four people injured in traffic accident in Batken region