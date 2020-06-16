14 more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 14 more medical workers became infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, COVID-19 was registered in five medical workers in Bishkek, in 3 — in Osh city, 3 — in Naryn region, 1 — in Chui region, 1 — in Osh region and 1 — in Talas region.

At least 5 healthcare workers were discharged from hospitals for a day after recovery. In total, 474 medical workers were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the republic, and 359 of them were discharged from hospitals after recovery.