Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 114,578 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 8,015,502 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,113,488), Brazil (888,271), Russia (536,484), India (332,424), the UK (298,315), Spain (244,109) and Italy (237,290).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 3,800,000. The figure grew by 74,131 people for a day.

At least 436,406 people died from the virus (growth by 3,387 people since Monday morning), including 116,125 people — in the USA, 43,959 — in Brazil, 41,821— in the UK, 34,371 — in Italy, and 29,439— in France.

At least 2,472 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 14,809 cases — in Kazakhstan, 5,263 — in Uzbekistan, 5,097 — in Tajikistan.
