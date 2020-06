Three citizens returned to Kyrgyzstan from the Republic of Korea. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The citizens arrived at the Almaty International Airport by a plane of Air Astana airline, from which they were taken to Bishkek by a special transport.

All the passengers will be placed under observation.

Recall, 12 citizens have returned to Kyrgyzstan from the Republic of Korea a week ago.