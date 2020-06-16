CEC of Kyrgyzstan to spend 2.1 mln soms on banners for election campaign

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has announced a tender for printing of banners for the election day. The state procurement portal says.

The CEC plans to spend 2,132,100 soms on these purposes. The cost includes design.

Recall, local elections were to be held in Osh, Karakol, Balykchi, Mailuu-Suu, Tokmak cities and 25 rural councils on April 12, but due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus infection, they were postponed indefinitely.

At least 22 political parties have applied for participation in the election campaign. In addition, parliamentary elections of the seventh convocation are scheduled for October 4 in Kyrgyzstan.