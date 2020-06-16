Restructuring of loans amounts to half of loan portfolio of banks in Kyrgyzstan

«To date, banks have restructured 132,170 loans for 70 million soms. This is half of the entire loan portfolio,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov, Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget and finance.

According to him, the National Bank is currently analyzing how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the banking system. Several models were developed; stress tests were conducted. But banks also did not work for two months during quarantine.

«We discussed with the government and decided to send these additional 10 percent of profits to the reserve fund. We will carry out an analysis in June-July. According to its results, it will be clear whether financial sector needs assistance and what kind of it. There is no data on this now. If there is no need for help, then the money will be used to support the budget,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.