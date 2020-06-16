10:11
USD 74.88
EUR 84.35
RUB 1.06
English

Restructuring of loans amounts to half of loan portfolio of banks in Kyrgyzstan

«To date, banks have restructured 132,170 loans for 70 million soms. This is half of the entire loan portfolio,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov, Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget and finance.

According to him, the National Bank is currently analyzing how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the banking system. Several models were developed; stress tests were conducted. But banks also did not work for two months during quarantine.

«We discussed with the government and decided to send these additional 10 percent of profits to the reserve fund. We will carry out an analysis in June-July. According to its results, it will be clear whether financial sector needs assistance and what kind of it. There is no data on this now. If there is no need for help, then the money will be used to support the budget,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/156146/
views: 51
Print
Related
Banks of Kyrgyzstan restructure 65.3 billion soms of loans
Banks of Kyrgyzstan restructure 46.5 billion soms in loans
At least 116 farmers get loans in Kochkor district of Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to grant loans to commercial banks in soms
State of emergency in Bishkek: Banks to provide all services
Kyrgyzstan receives $ 10.1 billion in loans and grants for 26 years
4.6 billion soms of debts on loans returned to budget since beginning of 2019
Kyrgyz farmers obtain preferential loans for 5,043.6 billion soms in 2019
Kyrgyzstan provides microcredits for 22 billion soms since beginning of 2019
China grants secret loans, including to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
16 June, Tuesday
10:00
Kubatbek Boronov may become new head of Government in Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov may become new head of Government in K...
09:52
Restructuring of loans amounts to half of loan portfolio of banks in Kyrgyzstan
09:11
Seven doctors of Traumatology and Orthopedics Center test positive for COVID-19
09:05
Domestic violence in Suzak: Victim refuses help of human rights defenders
08:52
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan resigns
15 June, Monday
19:45
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
19:40
Part of World Bank's loan of $ 55 mln to be spent on modernization of schools
19:27
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek is turning into center of coronavirus infection
19:18
$ 2.6 million allocated to Kyrgyzstan to adapt to climate change
16:35
Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan concerned about excessive fines