Coronavirus was confirmed in seven medical workers at the Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics in Bishkek. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan confirmed this information.

The ministry did not provide detailed information. It is known that earlier coronavirus was detected in a patient at the Department of Microsurgery.

In general, 460 medical workers were hospitalized with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, and 354 of them have been already discharged after recovery.