National Bank suggests to postpone closure of exchange offices for 2 years

«We propose to postpone exclusion of exchange offices in the form of a physical or legal entity from the list of licensed and regulated entities of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic for two or three years,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov, Chairman of the National Bank, said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget and finance.

Recall, deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan offer to close exchange offices and transfer their right to carry out exchange operations with cash foreign currency only to financial and credit organizations — banks, credit unions, microfinance and microcredit companies that have appropriate licenses for these operations. The President of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic was once again asked to comment on this issue.

«We have made a similar proposal back in 2015. But it was not supported then. It is wrong to talk about closure of exchange offices now. It is proposed to transfer them to another type of licenses. Perhaps, it will be a microfinance company or microfinance agency. Exchange offices will not be closed, but regulatory system will be stepped up. This bill is an initiative of deputies. We generally support it. But as of today, given the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, there is no point in introducing such a norm this year. It is necessary to grant a delay, and then pass the bill,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.
