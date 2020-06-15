12:53
Public transport remains main source of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan

A tense epidemiological situation persists in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 64 out of the detected cases of coronavirus are contact ones that confirms the high contagiousness of the viral infection.

«We detect a lot of cases in Bishkek. Group cases of COVID-19 disease are registered at organizations, enterprises. Once again, I would like to urge you to be as careful as possible — use antiseptics, observe the mask requirement. Epidemiological investigation reveals that those infected used public transport, where the rules are not followed, people walk without masks, do not use antiseptics, and do not keep distance. Minibuses, buses and trolleybuses are overcrowded,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

According to him, public transport poses a particular threat as of today. Source of infection in 23 out of 64 cases is unknown.

Recall, 87 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Kyrgyzstan for a day.

At least 2,372 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the entire period, 1,813 patients have recovered.
