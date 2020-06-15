Public transport remains main source of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan

A tense epidemiological situation persists in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.
According to him, 64 out of the detected cases of coronavirus are contact ones that confirms the high contagiousness of the viral infection.
According to him, public transport poses a particular threat as of today. Source of infection in 23 out of 64 cases is unknown.
Recall, 87 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Kyrgyzstan for a day.
At least 2,372 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the entire period, 1,813 patients have recovered.