Number of infected with coronavirus close to 8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 398,646 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 7,900,924 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,094,058), Brazil (867,624), Russia (528,267), India (320,922), the UK (297,342), Spain (243,928) and Italy (236,989).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 3,700,000. The figure grew by 237,022 people for three days.

At least 433,019 people died from the virus (growth by 11,987 people since Friday morning), including 115,732 people — in the USA, 43,332 — in Brazil, 41,783— in the UK, 34,345 — in Italy, and 29,410— in France.

At least 2,372 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 14,469 cases — in Kazakhstan, 5,080 — in Uzbekistan, 5,035 — in Tajikistan.