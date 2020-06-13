13:43
Four more medical workers get coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Four more medical workers contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, COVID-19 was registered in two healthcare workers in Naryn region. The virus was also detected in two medical workers in Chui region.

«At least 18 healthcare workers were discharged from hospitals. In total, 429 medical workers tested positive for coronavirus in the country, 339 of them have recovered,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

In total, 2,207 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. More than 70 percent of the patients have recovered.
