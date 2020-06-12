Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules

Public transport, taxis, cafes and restaurants, retail spaces will be closed for violation of sanitary rules. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

As press service of the Government noted, the relevant state bodies were entrusted with the task of toughening inspections at these facilities.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov noted that only a third of people wear masks in minibuses, taxis, and shops.

Recent family event in a restaurant with lots of people is out of the ordinary. Bishkek City Hall needs to take measures not to allow such facts in future. Kubatbek Boronov

«Control over compliance with sanitary rules in public transport and at food courts should be toughened,» he said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister added that he had previously instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and specialized services to check taxis and minibuses. «What work has been done? Inspections should be carried out constantly, until the responsible persons begin to strictly comply with the norms,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision replied that 46 minibus companies, as well as several taxi companies were inspected, protocols were drawn up and fines were written up.

Representatives of the City Hall of the capital said that explanatory work is being carried out with the administrations of cafes and restaurants. In addition, the work of the house committees on a survey of residents for the presence of symptoms of COVID-19 started.

Participants of the meeting also discussed issues related to operation of checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.