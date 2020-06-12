Government of Kyrgyzstan supports amendments to Law on Political Parties

Parliamentary hearings on amendments to the Law on Political Parties are held in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan today. Initiators of the changes are deputies Ainuru Altybaeva, Nurbek Alimbekov and Mirlan Bakirov.

According to Deputy Minister of Justice, Maksatbek Yesenaliev, in general, the government supported the concept of the document. «But I would like the party to determine the goals and objectives of all its members, and not just a leader. There are 259 parties as of today in Kyrgyzstan. Most of them play an active role in political processes and government of the state. Some of them are simply in the database since the moment of their creation,» the official noted.

Participants of the hearings also added that a rule should be introduced according to which a politician cannot be a representative of several parties at the same time. He or she should run for Parliament only on the list of the party of which they are members.