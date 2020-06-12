Over quarter of infected with COVID-19 in Bishkek - residents of housing estates

More than a quarter of those infected with coronavirus in Bishkek live in housing estates. Vice Mayor of the capital, Tatyana Kuznetsova, told at a briefing.

According to her, coronavirus was detected in 610 people in Bishkek, 85 of the cases were imported.

«At least 482 people out of 610 live at city addresses, 128 — are non-residents, 162 are residents of 25 housing estates,» she said.

The Vice Mayor added that the largest number of the infected citizens in central part of the city live in the 12th microdistrict, Dzhal — 15 people, Alamedin-1 — 5, on Fuchik Street — 6.

She added that household visits were organized for early detection of the infected. «In total, 129,000 residents of 29 housing estates have been surveyed by medical workers,» she said.

Recall, 2,166 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the country as of June 12.