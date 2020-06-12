16:23
USD 74.28
EUR 84.59
RUB 1.07
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 7.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 142,039 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 7,502,278 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,023,285), Brazil (802,828), Russia (501,008), the UK (292,860), India (286,605), Spain (242,707) and Italy (236,142).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 3,500,000. During three days, the figure grew by 77,883 people.

At least 421,032 people died from the virus (growth by 4,916 people since Monday morning), including 113,818 people — in the USA, 41,364 — in the UK, 40,919— in Brazil, 34,167 — in Italy, and 29,349— in France.

At least 2,166 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 13,558 cases — in Kazakhstan, 4,741 — in Uzbekistan, 4,834 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/155849/
views: 115
Print
Related
Over quarter of infected with COVID-19 in Bishkek - residents of housing estates
Uzbekistan starts treatment of coronavirus patients with domestic drug
Six more medical workers get infected with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
At least 38 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
37 people get infected with COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,166 in total
All mosques located along highways to be closed in Talas
Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 2 million
Coronavirus confirmed in three people in Talas region
72 percent of COVID-19 patients in Kyrgyzstan get infected inside country
Ten more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan
12 June, Friday
16:06
State kindergartens in Chui region not to work yet State kindergartens in Chui region not to work yet
15:46
Government of Kyrgyzstan supports amendments to Law on Political Parties
15:36
Over quarter of infected with COVID-19 in Bishkek - residents of housing estates
14:57
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 7.5 million people globally
14:49
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Vladimir Putin on Russia Day