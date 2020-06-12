Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 7.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 142,039 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 7,502,278 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,023,285), Brazil (802,828), Russia (501,008), the UK (292,860), India (286,605), Spain (242,707) and Italy (236,142).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 3,500,000. During three days, the figure grew by 77,883 people.

At least 421,032 people died from the virus (growth by 4,916 people since Monday morning), including 113,818 people — in the USA, 41,364 — in the UK, 40,919— in Brazil, 34,167 — in Italy, and 29,349— in France.

At least 2,166 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 13,558 cases — in Kazakhstan, 4,741 — in Uzbekistan, 4,834 — in Tajikistan.