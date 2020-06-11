12:59
USD 74.34
EUR 84.52
RUB 1.08
English

Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 2 million

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 121,628 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 7,360,239 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,000,464), Brazil (772,416), Russia (493,023), the UK (291,588), India (276,583), Spain (242,280) and Italy (235,763).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 3,400,000. During three days, the figure grew by 83,091 people.

At least 416,116 people died from the virus (growth by 4,839 people since Monday morning), including 112,924 people — in the USA, 41,213 — in the UK, 39,680— in Brazil, 34,114 — in Italy, and 29,322— in France.

At least 2,129 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 13,319 cases — in Kazakhstan, 4,623 — in Uzbekistan, 4,763 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/155648/
views: 114
Print
Related
Coronavirus confirmed in three people in Talas region
72 percent of COVID-19 patients in Kyrgyzstan get infected inside country
Ten more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
58 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
36 more people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,129 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in 82 newborns and pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 7.2 million people globally
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
At least 89 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
38 more people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,093 in total
Popular
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
11 June, Thursday
12:42
15-year-old girl jumps from multi-storey building window in Tokmak 15-year-old girl jumps from multi-storey building windo...
12:33
TB confirmed in 14 children at psychoneurologic dispensary in Jalal-Abad
12:16
Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 2 million
12:06
Coronavirus confirmed in three people in Talas region
11:56
72 percent of COVID-19 patients in Kyrgyzstan get infected inside country