Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 2 million

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 121,628 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 7,360,239 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,000,464), Brazil (772,416), Russia (493,023), the UK (291,588), India (276,583), Spain (242,280) and Italy (235,763).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 3,400,000. During three days, the figure grew by 83,091 people.

At least 416,116 people died from the virus (growth by 4,839 people since Monday morning), including 112,924 people — in the USA, 41,213 — in the UK, 39,680— in Brazil, 34,114 — in Italy, and 29,322— in France.

At least 2,129 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 13,319 cases — in Kazakhstan, 4,623 — in Uzbekistan, 4,763 — in Tajikistan.