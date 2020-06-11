12:58
Ten more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Ten new cases of coronavirus infection were registered among healthcare workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, nine medical workers contracted the virus in Bishkek, and one — in Osh city. Meanwhile, 18 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals for a day after recovery.

At least 419 medical workers became infected over the entire COVID-19 period in the country, and 312 of them have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.
