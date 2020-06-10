21:45
Head of Tax Service Department of Karakol fired due to loss of confidence

Head of the Department of the State Tax Service of Karakol city was dismissed from tax authorities due to the loss of confidence. The corresponding order was signed on June 10 by the Chairman of the State Tax Service, Kabyl Abdaliev.

The order was signed on the basis of a decision of the Karakol City Court dated June 4, 2020 recognizing the head of the department guilty of an offense (receiving a bribe). Prior to this, the official was temporarily removed from his post for the period of the preliminary investigation and proceedings.

In addition, the head of the State Tax Service Department for Karakol was announced that he was inconsistent with the job for failure to take timely actions to prevent and resolve a conflict of interest.

Recall, the tax officers were detained last fall when receiving a bribe of 50,000 soms. They extorted money from entrepreneurs in order not to check pharmacies for violations.
