Coronavirus confirmed in 82 newborns and pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan

At least 82 pregnant women, women in labor and newborns tested positive for COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.
Five pregnant women out of the total number have been discharged from hospitals up to date.
Pregnant women:
- Bishkek — 11;
- Osh and Osh region — 3;
- Jalal-Abad region — 1;
- Naryn region — 5.
Women in labor:
- Osh and Osh region — 38;
- Naryn region — 11.
Newborns:
- Bishkek — 1;
- Osh and Osh region — 12.
In total, coronavirus was registered in 2,093 people in the country as of June 10. At least 1,572 of them have recovered.