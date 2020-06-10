17:10
Coronavirus confirmed in 82 newborns and pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan

At least 82 pregnant women, women in labor and newborns tested positive for COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Five pregnant women out of the total number have been discharged from hospitals up to date.

Pregnant women:

  • Bishkek — 11;
  • Osh and Osh region — 3;
  • Jalal-Abad region — 1;
  • Naryn region — 5.

Women in labor:

  • Osh and Osh region — 38;
  • Naryn region — 11.

Newborns:

  • Bishkek — 1;
  • Osh and Osh region — 12.

In total, coronavirus was registered in 2,093 people in the country as of June 10. At least 1,572 of them have recovered.
