Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 7.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 120,140 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 7,238,611 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,979,850), Brazil (739,503), Russia (484,630), the UK (290,581), India (276,146), Spain (241,966) and Italy (235,561).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 3,300,000. During three days, the figure grew by 78,308 people.

At least 411,277 people died from the virus (growth by 4,755 people since Monday morning), including 112,006 people — in the USA, 40,968 — in the UK, 38,406— in Brazil, 34,043 — in Italy, and 29,299— in France.

At least 2,093 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 13,319 cases — in Kazakhstan, 4,520 — in Uzbekistan, 4,690 — in Tajikistan.